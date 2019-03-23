X Financial (XYF) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare X Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares X Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|X Financial
|$514.96 million
|$51.42 million
|7.06
|X Financial Competitors
|$37.01 billion
|$856.97 million
|13.24
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for X Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|X Financial
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2.00
|X Financial Competitors
|235
|906
|1101
|55
|2.42
As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 37.34%. Given X Financial’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe X Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
1.1% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares X Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|X Financial
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|X Financial Competitors
|-70.59%
|-50.93%
|-5.86%
Summary
X Financial rivals beat X Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
X Financial Company Profile
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.
