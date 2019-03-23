X Financial (XYF) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare X Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get X Financial alerts:

This table compares X Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $514.96 million $51.42 million 7.06 X Financial Competitors $37.01 billion $856.97 million 13.24

X Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than X Financial. X Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for X Financial and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 X Financial Competitors 235 906 1101 55 2.42

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 37.34%. Given X Financial’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe X Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial N/A N/A N/A X Financial Competitors -70.59% -50.93% -5.86%

Summary

X Financial rivals beat X Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.