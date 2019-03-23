WPX Energy (WPX) Stock Price Down 6.6%

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) shares fell 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.31. 8,008,730 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 7,264,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $21.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy wpx” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $18.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.78 and a beta of 2.30.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.84 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 215.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 794,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 542,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 697,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 757,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 29,156 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 75.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 700,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 301,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “WPX Energy (WPX) Stock Price Down 6.6%” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/wpx-energy-wpx-stock-price-down-6-6.html.

About WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.