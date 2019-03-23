WPT Industrial REIT (WIR) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

WPT Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$13.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.10.

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$34.63 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on WIR shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of WPT Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 25th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPT Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

About WPT Industrial REIT

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on distribution industrial real estate.

