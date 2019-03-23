Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Purchases 1,784 Shares of Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Equinix by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 594,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,492,000 after purchasing an additional 451,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Equinix by 1,152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 364,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,813,000 after acquiring an additional 335,456 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,161,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,722,000 after acquiring an additional 218,971 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Equinix by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,116,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,617,000 after acquiring an additional 183,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Equinix by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,238,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,112,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.92, for a total value of $1,440,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.97, for a total value of $2,151,718.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,263 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,833. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $451.50 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $335.29 and a fifty-two week high of $460.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($3.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were issued a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.28. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equinix from $467.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $477.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Equinix from $481.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.08.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

