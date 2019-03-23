Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,582,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,630,834,000 after acquiring an additional 402,592 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,541,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.24, for a total value of $593,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,376.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Allen J. Mistysyn sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.90, for a total transaction of $1,247,028.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,817 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $420.72 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $355.28 and a 1-year high of $479.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.02). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.29.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

