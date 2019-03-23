Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Has $3.75 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,295.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 649.1% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $99.16 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $190.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Affiliated Managers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $187,424.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.87 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.12.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Has $3.75 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/worldquant-millennium-quantitative-strategies-llc-has-3-75-million-position-in-affiliated-managers-group-inc-amg.html.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.