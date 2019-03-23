Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in SEI Investments (SEIC)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth $206,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of SEI Investments from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $42.27 and a 1 year high of $75.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, VP Kathy Heilig sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $824,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Klauder purchased 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $154,909.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,103 shares of company stock worth $16,143,042 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in SEI Investments (SEIC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/worldquant-millennium-quantitative-strategies-llc-has-2-85-million-stake-in-sei-investments-seic.html.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.