Workiva Inc (WK) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 33.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,874,000 after buying an additional 593,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Workiva by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,950,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,031,000 after buying an additional 166,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,031,000 after buying an additional 166,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 9.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,275,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after buying an additional 111,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Workiva by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,115,000 after buying an additional 42,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

WK opened at $47.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 1.13. Workiva Inc has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $51.36.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that Workiva Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,482,797.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $977,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 301,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,410.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $8,547,800. Corporate insiders own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

