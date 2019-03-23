WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.71. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. WNS had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on WNS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of WNS to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

NYSE WNS traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.74. 96,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 599.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 44.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

