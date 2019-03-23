Widecells Group (WDC) Stock Price Down 17%

Widecells Group PLC (LON:WDC)’s share price dropped 17% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01). Approximately 130,175,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.47 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $590,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.08.

About Widecells Group (LON:WDC)

WideCells Group PLC operates as an integrated stem cell support services company worldwide. It operates through three divisions: CellPlan, WideCells, and WideAcademy. The CellPlan division provides insurance products and finance solutions for the cord blood stem cell transplantation. The WideCells division offers collection, stem cell retrieval, processing, and storage services of umbilical cord blood and tissue, adipose tissue, and dental pulp under the BabyCells brand Portugal.

