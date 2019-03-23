Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 105.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. HC Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 52.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 64,967 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 960,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,007,000 after acquiring an additional 97,160 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 75.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 47,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

In other news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $210,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/weyerhaeuser-co-wy-shares-bought-by-cipher-capital-lp.html.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.