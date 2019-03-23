WEX (WEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

WEX (NYSE:WEX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.27.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $184.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. WEX has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $203.49.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.57 million. WEX had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David G. Cooper sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $31,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total transaction of $182,577.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,624.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,244 shares of company stock valued at $229,713. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in WEX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WEX by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

