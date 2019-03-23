Westcore Energy (WTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Westcore Energy Ltd. (CVE:WTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65.

Westcore Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and gas properties in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it had nine production wells. The company holds interest in the Flaxcombe field, which consists of approximately 3,840 acres of heavy oil located in the town of Flaxcombe, Saskatchewan.

