Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 21,802 Shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,802 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in GlycoMimetics were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,598,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 627.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 411,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 355,329 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Finally, AXA lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 725,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 112,879 shares during the period.

GLYC opened at $12.97 on Friday. GlycoMimetics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLYC shares. BidaskClub raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut GlycoMimetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright started coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GlycoMimetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

