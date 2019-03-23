Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of BioLife Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 418.9% during the third quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 783,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 632,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 106.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 427,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 43.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 447,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 134,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 43.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 134,869 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 199.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 102,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

BLFS stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $396.54 million, a PE ratio of 163.54 and a beta of 1.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 million. On average, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $198,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,359 shares in the company, valued at $800,318.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $36,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,505.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,985 over the last 90 days. 38.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

