Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,771 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Weight Watchers International worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTW. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $99.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Weight Watchers International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

WTW opened at $19.38 on Friday. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

In other news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $191,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,628.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mindy F. Grossman bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

