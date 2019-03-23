Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR)

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.67). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.16. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 39,343 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,263,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

