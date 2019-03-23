Wedbush Analysts Give Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) a $30.00 Price Target

Wedbush set a $30.00 price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AQST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Shares of AQST traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. 72,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,317. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $173.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $201,422,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $20,137,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $14,323,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $8,254,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $8,055,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

