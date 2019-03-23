WEC Energy Group (WEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.90

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.90 and last traded at $78.71, with a volume of 105217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.74.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Argus boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $278,349.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $1,035,471.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 456,668 shares of company stock worth $34,330,208. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

