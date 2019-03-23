Webster Bank N. A. Has $8.26 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 546.3% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,623.0% in the third quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,374.4% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

CSCO stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $54.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $3,619,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 420,696 shares in the company, valued at $21,749,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $5,926,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

