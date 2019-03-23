Warburg Research Reiterates “€81.00” Price Target for WashTec (WSU)

Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on WashTec (ETR:WSU) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on WashTec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on WashTec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of WSU opened at €70.50 ($81.98) on Wednesday. WashTec has a 52 week low of €51.50 ($59.88) and a 52 week high of €83.80 ($97.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.45 million and a PE ratio of 29.47.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of car wash systems with conventional brushes, cloth washers and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. It also provides gantry and self-service car washes; digital systems, including payment and operator terminals or online operator management systems; water recycling systems; accessories comprising vacuum and mat cleaners, spray devices, money-changing machines, waster bins and canopies, and wash cards; conveyor tunnel systems; carwash chemicals under the Auwa brand name; brushes; spare parts; and commercial vehicle washing systems.

