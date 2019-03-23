Warburg Research Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (PAH3) a €60.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PAH3. Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €76.91 ($89.43).

PAH3 stock opened at €55.36 ($64.37) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.03. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of €49.89 ($58.01) and a 1-year high of €74.98 ($87.19).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

