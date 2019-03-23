Warburg Research Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (PAH3) a €60.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2019 // Comments off

Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PAH3. Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €76.91 ($89.43).

PAH3 stock opened at €55.36 ($64.37) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.03. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of €49.89 ($58.01) and a 1-year high of €74.98 ($87.19).

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Analyst Recommendations for Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3)

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.