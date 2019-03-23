Walmart (WMT) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $95.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.96.

NYSE WMT opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $291.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.34. Walmart has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $106.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $137.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 743,824 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $73,653,452.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,457,468.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 10,427 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $1,061,572.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,060,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,180,910 over the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,761,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,761,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,977,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,233,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,362 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,598,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,326,000 after acquiring an additional 310,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

