Walmart Inc (WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 743,824 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 743,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $73,653,452.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,457,468.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, S Robson Walton sold 2,488,625 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $246,050,353.75.

On Wednesday, February 27th, S Robson Walton sold 1,614,118 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $158,700,081.76.

On Friday, February 22nd, S Robson Walton sold 776,530 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $77,373,449.20.

On Wednesday, February 20th, S Robson Walton sold 1,139,696 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total transaction of $113,650,485.12.

On Friday, December 28th, S Robson Walton sold 734,950 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $67,968,176.00.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $98.28. 6,704,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,260,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $106.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.73 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP raised its stake in Walmart by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

