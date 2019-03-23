Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) CFO David T. Pearson Sells 74,633 Shares of Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) CFO David T. Pearson sold 74,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $741,105.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
VG stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,397. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.65.
Vonage (NYSE:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. Vonage had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vonage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
Vonage Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.
