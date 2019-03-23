Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) CFO David T. Pearson Sells 74,633 Shares of Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) CFO David T. Pearson sold 74,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $741,105.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VG stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,397. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.64 million. Vonage had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,275,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,766,000 after buying an additional 756,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vonage by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,776,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,267 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Vonage by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,545,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,368,000 after purchasing an additional 595,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,218,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Vonage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,944,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vonage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

