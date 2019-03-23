Volution Group (FAN) PT Raised to GBX 215

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FAN. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an add rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 201.20 ($2.63).

Shares of FAN opened at GBX 173 ($2.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.96 million and a P/E ratio of 25.82. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a one year high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Volution Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Reading acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £7,350 ($9,604.08).

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

