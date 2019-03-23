Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 118,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Argus lowered their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Shares of ALL opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Allstate Corp (ALL)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/voloridge-investment-management-llc-takes-position-in-allstate-corp-all.html.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.