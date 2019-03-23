Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 172,198 Shares of CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,198 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Buckingham Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE KMX opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $55.24 and a 1 year high of $81.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 21st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

