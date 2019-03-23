Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,296 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 490,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,412,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,501 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBHS. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.27.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

