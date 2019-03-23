Visio Market Capitalization Hits $22,780.00 (VISIO)

Visio (CURRENCY:VISIO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Visio has a total market capitalization of $22,780.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Visio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Visio has traded flat against the dollar. One Visio coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021282 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00022588 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004996 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002778 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00015743 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00016835 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00117318 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Visio Coin Profile

Visio (CRYPTO:VISIO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2017. Visio’s total supply is 63,298,214 coins and its circulating supply is 51,298,214 coins. The official website for Visio is www.visioplatform.com . Visio’s official Twitter account is @TheVisioProject

Buying and Selling Visio

Visio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Visio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

