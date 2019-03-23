Village Farms International (VFF) Shares Gap Down to $21.35

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.94, but opened at $21.35. Village Farms International shares last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 1563931 shares trading hands.

VFF has been the subject of several research reports. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Beacon Securities increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$16.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.37.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant from landfill gas that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

