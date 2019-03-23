Verisign (VRSN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.67. 432,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,957. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.08. Verisign has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $307.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.64 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 47.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisign will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 580 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $101,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,720,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

