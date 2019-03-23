Verisign (VRSN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $183.90

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $183.90 and last traded at $183.72, with a volume of 15253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.85.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $307.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.64 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 47.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 580 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $101,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Verisign by 41,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,763,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754,322 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Verisign by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisign Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

