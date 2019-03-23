Verint Systems (VRNT) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Monday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $49.50) on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of VRNT opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $54.22.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $64,182.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,140.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 162.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

