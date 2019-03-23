Vera Bradley (VRA) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 305,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,394. The firm has a market cap of $445.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.80. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.34 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Michael C. Ray sold 33,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $304,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $129,829.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,940.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,271 shares of company stock worth $2,976,411 in the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 94,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

