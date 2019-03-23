Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Stake Decreased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 913,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177,561 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Ventas worth $53,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 162,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $2,142,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.32. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $65.70.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $923.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.92 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on Ventas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $4,363,503.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,645,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,084 shares of company stock worth $5,646,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Stake Decreased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/ventas-inc-vtr-stake-decreased-by-amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc.html.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.