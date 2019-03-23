Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) PT Set at $3.00 by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital set a $3.00 price objective on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Vascular Biogenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 363,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 1.01% of Vascular Biogenics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

