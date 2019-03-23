Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 358,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 17.2% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $143.56 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.35 and a 1-year high of $151.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.772 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

