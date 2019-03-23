VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (VOOG) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4368 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET has a twelve month low of $116.13 and a twelve month high of $149.28.

