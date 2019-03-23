Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a reduce rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of VNDA stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.59. 639,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,549. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $970.73 million, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $53.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 38,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $740,802.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,624,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gian Piero Reverberi sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $30,046.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,631,369.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,701 shares of company stock worth $1,755,624. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 521,040 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 939,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 113,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 279,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,965,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

