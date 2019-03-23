Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on VNDA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $17.59 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.05 million, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $53.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 15,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $401,620.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,178,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,075,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gian Piero Reverberi sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $30,046.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,631,369.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,701 shares of company stock worth $1,755,624 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after buying an additional 270,795 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

