ValuEngine Upgrades Tyson Foods (TSN) to Hold

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Stephens began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.26 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $66.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.46. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 4.86%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $160,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 8,233 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $513,409.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Tyson Foods by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Tyson Foods by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

