ValuEngine Upgrades NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (NCMGY) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. UBS Group cut NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

OTCMKTS NCMGY opened at $17.99 on Friday. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

