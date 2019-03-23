ValuEngine Lowers American National BankShares (AMNB) to Sell

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMNB. BidaskClub cut American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $38.00 target price on American National BankShares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

AMNB stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. 11,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,698. American National BankShares has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). American National BankShares had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American National BankShares will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hunter Gregg Strader sold 930 shares of American National BankShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Miller Pleasant acquired 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.87 per share, with a total value of $34,842.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,494.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 703.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National BankShares during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 58.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of American National BankShares during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.