ValuEngine Downgrades Neurotrope (NTRP) to Hold

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Neurotrope in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:NTRP traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 718,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,552. Neurotrope has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $11.93.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Neurotrope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Neurotrope by 72.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Neurotrope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X and Niemann-Pick Type C.

