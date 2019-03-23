ValuEngine Downgrades KEMET (KEM) to Sell

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KEMET from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE KEM traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. 1,665,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,339. KEMET has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. KEMET had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KEMET will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $60,027.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles C. Meeks, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $458,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,381. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KEMET by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 46,047 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of KEMET by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 202,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 77,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of KEMET by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,246,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,175 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

