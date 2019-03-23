ValuEngine Downgrades Citizens Financial Group (CFG) to Strong Sell

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

