ValuEngine Downgrades BOX (BOX) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

BOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded BOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Prescient Securities upgraded BOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. William Blair began coverage on BOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.80.

NYSE BOX traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. BOX has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $29.79.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.16 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 393.84% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $905,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $131,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $4,294,750. 8.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in BOX by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in BOX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 251,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

