ValuEngine Downgrades Boston Beer (SAM) to Buy

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $283.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boston Beer to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Macquarie raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.85.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $286.04 on Thursday. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $183.05 and a fifty-two week high of $329.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $225.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.88, for a total transaction of $1,506,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.14, for a total transaction of $67,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,539 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

