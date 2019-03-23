ValuEngine Downgrades AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMN. Zacks Investment Research raised AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sidoti set a $73.00 price target on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $68.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 39,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $2,290,060.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $487,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $4,158,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

